Zlatan Ibile Unveils His Son; Gets A Tatoo Of His Name

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile finally took to his social media page to unveil his 2-months-old son as he celebrates Children’s Day.

The rapper also shared a photo of his son’s name which he tattooed under his elbow.

Taking to the photo-sharing app the Zanku crooner revealed that he welcomed his son on Sunday, March 29, 2020 and he also revealed the little one’s full name.

In his words;

“29/03/2020 A LEGEND WAS BORN 🌎. Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi❤️.

Happy Children’s Day ✌🏾“

