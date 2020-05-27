Zlatan Ibile’s Babymama, Davita Reveals How Her Son’s Name Is Pronounced

A video of popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile‘s baby mama, Davita is currently trending on social media.

This comes after the rapper unveiled his two months old son on Instagram and he got a tattoo of the little’s one’s name under his elbow.

According to reports, Davita is 23 years old and she based in London.

The young mum took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of her son moving his hands and legs with the caption;

“Mummy’s boy 💙 • Shiloh Toluwalase Ainoghena Omoniyi • 29/03/20 🌍”

Taking to her Insta-Story, she revealed how her son’s name is pronounced.

Davita also posted another video of herself and her son on the bed and she tagged him as her new best friend.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Unveils His Son; Gets A Tatoo Of His Name

See her posts below:

https://instagram.com/p/CAsWwMVjctn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAsI2yOgdxF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link