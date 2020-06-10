300 Naira Is The Average Amount Spent On Helping A Person A Day – BeatingCoronaAfrica Breaks Down Nigeria’s COVID-19 Interventions

The leading African intervention platform www.beatingcorona.africa has released a report spotlighting ten insights on COVID-19 interventions in Nigeria. The report features vital facts that provide a comprehensive deconstruction of how non-governmental interventions fared in the early stages of the Coronavirus in Nigeria and how they are coping with its steady rise.

The report has revealed that asides from the general interventions provided by the federal government, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and Gombe states all saw less than 3 non-governmental intervention initiatives in their communities while Oyo, Abuja, Rivers, Abia, Ogun, and Lagos recorded the highest number of intervention initiatives, with Ogun ranking at 45 and Lagos, 150 being the highest. It was also highlighted in the BeatingCorona Africa report that 300 Naira is the average amount spent on helping a person a day. Beating Corona conducted a survey with a sample population of 30 COVID-19 interventions from across Nigeria who are actively providing help. The survey recorded that 30 of them had reached out to 90,270 people and had spent 27,351,810 Naira. This brings the average cost spent on meeting people’s needs to 300 Naira per person.

This report is integral to BeatingCorona Africa’s initiative mission to comprehensively document the intervention in Nigeria and Africa. This report comes on the heels of the successful ‘How I am Beating Corona’ campaign that urged Nigerians of all demographics to share how they are playing their part in beating the Coronavirus. This campaign featured personalities like Ruth Kadiri, Juliet Ibrahim, Ubi Franklin, Ruggedman, Nse Ikpe-Etim, BB Naija’s Frodd, Olive Emodi, Simi Drey, Sega Link, among others.

There is also The Beating Corona Telethon: Heroes, Champions & The Future set to spotlight people who are most proactive in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. Africa’s music legend, Dbanj has also joined The BeatingCorona Africa’s Heroes call for nominations, in a video where he urged people to visit www.beatingcorona.africa to nominate their heroes. The Beating Corona Telethon: Heroes, Champions & The Future will be hosted by some of Africa’s finest personalities, Vimbai Mutinhiri and Temisan Emmanuel.

The release of this report comes at a time when Nigeria marked 100 days of dealing with COVID-19, of which the BeatingCorona platform has been able to connect more than 15,050 people to help centres across Nigeria, as the world continues to search for a lasting solution to the pandemic. The full report has been made open to the public and can be accessible via this link: https://beatingcorona.africa/insights/

###

About BeatingCorona Africa

www.beatingcorona.africa established by The Future Project in partnership with YNaija and Culture Intelligence is an innovative platform that gathers data of all COVID-19 interventions. Spearheading the creation of a comprehensive and accessible information database on what organizations, brands, groups, corporations, and individuals are doing to assist in the fight against Covid-19 across Africa. Naija Relief Base is in collaboration with BeatingCoronaAfrica to provide information on Lagos based interventions.

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment, and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practise areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice, and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.