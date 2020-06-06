57 New York Officers Resign Over Suspension Of Colleagues

The entire Emergency Response Team at the Buffalo Police Department has resigned to show support for two other officers who were suspended without pay for shoving an elderly man to the ground during a protest in New York.

The move comes less than 24 hours after two cops in heavy gear were filmed shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino during a protest in New York on Thursday, June 4.

Reacting to the incident, Buffalo Police Commissioner announced that the two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay.

The Mayor of Buffalo also said that he was deeply disturbed over the incident, adding that the elderly man is in serious but stable condition.

Here’s A Video From The Scene