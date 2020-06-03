Abaribe: PDP Ready To Capture Edo, Ondo

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a popular Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and minority leader of the senate has bragged that his political Party is ready to sweep Ondo and Edo in the forthcoming gubernatorial In the two states.

He made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the PDP caucus meeting which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 and October 10 for the elections in Edo and Ondo states.

He said,

“The PDP caucus met and considered matters that are germane to – internal matters of the caucus. We also discussed matters related to the party and the recent congresses were held in all the states of the federation,” he said.

“We also considered the fact that there would be elections in two states; Edo and Ondo states. We resolved that we will encourage our members in both states to be able to capture those states so we can increase the number of states under the PDP in Nigeria.

“Every election under this new regime of the APC is turned into a battle front, so I’m using battle language. The PDP is very ready to make sure that those states that were under PDP before will return to the fold.