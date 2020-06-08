Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the state government.

The governor had directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf when he went into isolation before testing positive.

The governor’s status was revealed in a statement issued by the commissioner of information in the state, John Okiyi Kalu on Monday.

”Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative,” he said.

”On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.”