Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Viral Video Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has reacted to the video of Hushpuppi’s arrest released by Dubai police officers.

The video explains how the Internet sensation and his accomplices were arrested in an operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’.

Taking to Twitter, Dabiri-Erewa wrote;

”Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi . This is really denting to our image as a people , but like I always say ,fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking . dedicated, committed.

Whether your name is Ramoni Igbalode Or Invictus Obi , Crime is crime .The law must take its full course !! ITo those countries , another Nigerian arrested , is what they will say . We will always call out those who soil our image and celebrate the millions making us proud”.

Read Also: Dubai Police Release Video Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest

See her post below: