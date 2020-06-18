Actor Adedimeji Lateef Attacked For Playing Female Character

Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef has been attacked for roles he has taken up in his career which had him act out as a woman.

The actor is being dragged on social media by his Instagram followers who had an issue with him playing a female character in a video he shared on his page.

While one of his followers questioned his sexuality, the other alleged that there is a ‘spiritual implication for playing a female character’.

Lateef however fired back by telling them to do something productive with their time.

