Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Shares Interesting Facts About Life

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo penned an inspirational message via Instagram on Tuesday and he noted some interesting facts about life.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 40-year-old actor shared a photo of himself with the caption;

”Have you ever met a happy, successful person who regularly avoids responsibility, blames and points fingers and makes excuses for their unsatisfying life? Me either. The truth is, you write your own destiny through the choices you make every day. You become what you repeatedly do. It is more important to know where you are going and why, than to get there quickly. In fact, the most important thing in life is knowing what the most important things in life are, and prioritizing them accordingly.“

See his post below: