Actress Anita Joseph, Husband Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

MC Fish, the husband of popular actress Anita Joseph, penned a beautiful message for her on his Instagram page and it has got people talking.

The young man took to the photo-sharing app to celebrate their third anniversary since they met each other.

Sharing a photo of them, MC Fish wrote;

“I looked at my calendar and it read 8th of June 2020 , it only reminded me that I met this wonderful, funny and amazing woman @anitajoseph8 3 years ago .

A lot of people think I met u a year ago and we just met blah blah blah ….. 🙄 but it actually been three years 😁😁….. 3 years of loving u

3 years of F***KING you

3 years of adoring you

3 years of supporting you

3 years of being YOUR KING

3 years of FILLING YOUR TANK . .

@anitajoseph8 I love you and I cherish you 😍😍💋💋..

We don’t even need to talk to much on how we are chopping life …………….😁😁💯💯

Jeun lo iyawo mi ”

See his post below: