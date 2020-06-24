Actress Bose Adewoyin ‘Madam Tinubu’ Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shafkat Bose Adewoyin has reportedly passed on.

The actress died on Tuesday and was laid to rest at 4 p.m on the same day according to Islamic rites.

The thespian is quite known for her role as Madam Tinubu in ‘EFUNROYE TINUBU’, written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989.

Late Adewoyin also featured in Funke Akindele’s ‘ỌMỌ GHETTO’ where she played Mama Onimama.

Read Also: ‘You Have To Get Tougher’ – Yul Edochie Tells Fans (Photo)

Until her death, Bose Adewoyin remained a staff of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, where she had participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST.