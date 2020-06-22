Actress Uche Elendu Slams Trolls For Mocking Her Father’s Appearance

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Elendu fired back at trolls, who mocked her father’s appearance after she shared a photo of him.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her ‘first love’ on Father’s Day.

Sharing a photo of her father, Elendu wrote;

“Happy Fathers day to my Sugar rush, my no1 fan, my driving force, my britico, my first love..your simplicity, wealth of knowledge and humility has taught me a lot,May God bless you for all you do for me and my siblings. You’re the best Father in the entire universe.. You surely will reap the fruits of your Labour Dad. I love you”

Reacting to the post, some trolls mocked her father about his appearance and dressing.

This didn’t sit well with the actress and she fought back.

The actress shared a new post in which she noted that her father doesn’t have to dress to impress those on social media and she stated that most people will have to borrow from the bank or sleep with 34 men to get half of the money her father gave her for her business.

See her post below: