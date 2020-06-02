Adult Movie Star, Kingtblakhoc Reacts After Being Accused Of Using Underage Girl For His Movie

Nigerian adult movie actor, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso aka Kingtblachoc got embroiled in a messy drama on Instagram.

The adult movie star was attacked by web users for allegedly using an underage girl in his porn movie.

This came after he shared sensual videos of the girl on social media.

The young girl in the videos looks young and could actually pass for a teenager.

One of the movie star’s followers blasted him, stating that the girl is 13 years old and the porn star said he should “learn and not be stupid”.

Kingtblakhoc, however, defended himself by stating that the young girl is actually ‘23-years-old.’

See the video and the Instagram exchange below: