Again, Frankie Jay Flaunts Riches To Get Toke Makinwa’s Attention (Video)

Nigerian up and coming singer, Frankie Jay, has uped his request for Toke Makinwa’s affection.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, the singer was seen at a car sale gallery as he shared that he would buy the most expensive cars for the socialite.

Recall earlier that the singer had bought an expensive dress for Toke, however, she still ignored him.

Sharing on his Instagram page he wrote: “Toke Makinwa I go spoil you…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBueYHppcoP/?igshid=1gmp75675l86n