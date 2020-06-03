Again, Singer Peruzzi Accused Of Rape (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has been accused of rape again. The first noted accusation of rape against Peruzzi came from a UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco.

Another lady identified as Princess has raised another rape allegation against the 30-year-old singer.

According to Princess, with twitter handle @Jayamah22, the singer attempted to rape her in 2012.

Sharing on Twitter, the young lady wrote: “I was young and naive but that was no excuse for him to take advantage of me. I hope this gives fellow rape victims the courage to speak out!”

See Her Post Here: