Aisha Buhari Is The Only Light In Presidential Villa, Says Fani Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has described wife of the president, Aisha Buhari as the only ray of light in the presidential Villa.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he further said outside of the place is shrouded in darkness.

He tweeted, “There is only one ray of light in the Villa & that ray of light is @aishambuhari. Outside of that the place is shrouded in darkness. To those that have highjacked &caged the President &put him under their spell I say this: ur power is broken & ur end will be sudden & calamitous.”