Aisha Buhari Loses Protocol Officer

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has lost a member of her staff, Sani Yekini.

According to a tweet on her official Twitter handle, Yekini, who was her protocol officer, died on Wednesday.

He was said to be suffering from diabetes before breathing his last breathe on Wednesday.

Aisha made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of my family and the entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr. Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today,” Aisha tweeted.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“Mr. Yekini served in my office for four years. He was down with diabetes and lost the battle today.

“He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff.

“May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

