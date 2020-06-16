Ajimobi In Coma From COVID-19 Complications

A new report has indicated that the former governor of Oyo state, Ajibola Ajimobi is currently battling for life after developing complications from the novel coronavirus which he has been battling with for over two weeks.

He is said to have been on ventilator for over 10 days and recently slipped into coma.

He has been on admission in Lagos at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Doctors at the popular hospital have been battling to keep him alive but his condition is said to be deteriorating.

Ajimobi was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago, a few days after he held a political meeting in Ibadan.

Senator Bayo Osinowo was treated in the same hospital, but the doctors could not save him. He died on Monday.