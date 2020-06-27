Ajimobi To Be Buried On Sunday: Spokesperson

The last Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, will be buried d on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

The burial of the former governor who died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Thursday was initially scheduled for Friday, but Bolaji Tunji, Ajimobi’s special assistant said the event was postponed after consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.

Speaking via a statement on Friday, Tunji said the burial will hold in line with the existing protocol issued by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced. Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday, the 28th of June, 2020, after the traditional Muslim prayers,” the statement read.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.

“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow.

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”