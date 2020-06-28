Ajimobi Will Not Be Buried In Mosque – Officials

The committee and governing councils of Abiola Ajimobi central mosque have dismissed rumours making the rounds that former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi will be buried at the mosque.

The council in its comment noted that the deceased wife, Florence would determine where and how the former governor would be laid to rest.

This was made known by Daud Afolabi, the Oyo State Coordinator, National Council of Muslim Youth.

Afolabi said, “As you can see, no place was marked within the premises of the mosque for graves. The body of the former governor will be laid to rest in one of his houses or anywhere the family decides; and not in the mosque.

“I can only tell you that we would pray for him in the mosque. He contributed a lot to the development of Islam and we want to honour him. He died while he was sick and as Muslims, we believe that he has a rest already before Allah.”

Corroborating this view, Shiyanbade said, “Ajimobi will not be buried on the premises of the mosque but a short prayer will take place there.

“His corpse will not be brought to the mosque because it is against Islamic injunction to do so. He would be buried anywhere the family decides and we would pray for him in the mosque.”

The former governor passed on after developing complications from COVID-19.