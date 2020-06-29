Ajimobi’s Wife, Oyo Deputy Governor Exchange Words After Burial (Video)

Florence, Widow of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, lashed out at the Oyo State Government and accused them of playing politics with the death of her husband.

She made the allegation while receiving a delegation of Nigeria Governor’s Forum(NGF), led by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Florence in her outburst said that neither Governor Seyi Makinde or his deputy called her while her husband was hospitalised until he died.

She said, “The governor of Oyo state never called me. He never sent a condolence message. Never called even when my husband was on sick bed for one month. What politics are you playing, please?

Read Also: Ajimobi Will Not Be Buried In Mosque – Officials

“Life is short. I am a Christian and my husband was a Muslim. We should allow fear of God to guide us in whatever we do. Ajimobi is gone today, whatever he does doesn’t matter to me.

“It does not matter to me as his wife or widow. I am going to mourn and respect his wishes. That is what I am doing today. Laid him to rest peacefully. I do not want any controversy,” she said.

“My husband took ill precisely on May 27 and he was hospitalised and I read on the papers that he claimed that he called me but he didn’t.

“He did not call me. Even if he had called me, I never had his number. He should have sent text messages for record purposes.

“Then today again, I read in the papers that Ajimobi’s family are lying. Mr Deputy governor, my husband never had anything against the governor.

“We were in different political parties and he was an elder statesman. He slept on that ground,” she said.

According to her, “everything I read in the papers, i just swallowed it and I let it go. Please, the press are here, we never had any rift with the governor or the state government. I never dialogue with them.

“I never confronted them and I never send them a word because I did not know it was necessary for me to send official message. I did not send a message to governor Fayemi, Ganduje and Lagos State Government.

“I did not send to anybody. It was all over the social media. They knew my husband was ill. The least anybody can do is to send me a word of encouragement at that time.”