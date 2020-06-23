Akeredolu Fires Aides Attached To Ondo Deputy Governor

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, on Tuesday terminated the appointments of the aides attached to the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

There has been a running battle between the governor and his deputy while prompted Ajayi to exit the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitch tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor he has indicated interest to run contest the governorship position in the state in October.

The sacked aides include; Olomu Bayo, special assistant, special duties; Olawale Mukaila, special assistant, photography, Babatope Okeowo, deputy chief press secretary; Samuel Ogunmusi, personal assistant, (deputy governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, special assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Erifeyiwa Akinnugba, photography, wife of the deputy governor.

Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, who signed the statement, directed the affected aides to submit all government’s property in their possession to the chief of staff to the governor.