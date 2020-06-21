Akeredolu Says He Didn’t Ask Police To Restrict Movement Of His Deputy

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says he has no hand in the saga between his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, and the police.

Agboola had been restricted from leaving his official quarters at the government house on Saturday night by police officers led by Bolaji Salami, commissioner of police.

The deputy governor alongside some of his personal aides were trying to move their properties out of the government house when police stopped them.

The governor was accused by some of the supporters of Ajayi of giving the orders that the police acted on.

There are reports that the deputy governor would decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the intention to contest against Akeredolu in the forthcoming election in the state.

But, Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu’s spokesman a statement on Sunday, said the governor had no hand in the saga.

He said it is a normal practice in government for inventory of offices and residential quarters to be taken before an official leaves such premises.

Ajiboye said it is “worrisome” that aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership.

He said the involvement of the commissioner of police was to restore law and order, describing the allegations against the governor as “absolute falsehood”.

“It should, however, be placed on records that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

“It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11pm.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor governor. But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him.”