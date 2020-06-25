Akwa Ibom Pastor Arrested For ‘Raping’ Teenager

The Akwa Ibom state police command has arrested a pastor named Inimfon Inyang, 33, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor at his deliverance center.

The state commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal made this known during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He revealed that the pastor was arrested following a complaint.

He said,

“The Police Command has arrested another Pastor and 11 others for rape and defilement,” he said.

“Following a complaint on 18/06/2020, 0peratives of SCIID, Uyo, arrested one Pastor Inimfon Eyo Inyang ‘m’, aged 33yrs old of Nung Atim Road, Off Idoro Road, Uyo for attempting to rape a 21-yr-old girl.

“Investigation further revealed that the said Pastor, who lives with eight other girls between the ages of 13yrs and 16yrs in his so-called deliverance centre at the said address, severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of one of the minors who is 15-yr-old.