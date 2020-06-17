‘All I Do Is Make You Look Stupid’ – Bobrisky Tells Ladies

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has opened up about photos of himself shared on the Internet on her visit to her father.

The cross-dresser dumped her heavy outfits and make-up as he graced her father’s residence for his birthday celebration.

While many photos sufficed on the internet, Bobrisky has shared that he is fine when all dressed up and when dressed as a man.

READ ALSO – Photos From Birthday Party Of Bobrisky’s Father Emerge Online

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “Have you seen me in person? I fine die. Ask those people who has met me in person…”

See Post Here: