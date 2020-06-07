‘All Mask Na Mask’ – Monalisa Chinda Speaks On Ease Of Lockdown (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has advised Nigerians to wear protective masks against the coronavirus spread.

The actress, taking to Twitter, shared a post from her Instagram which advised her fans to cover their noses and mouths when stepping outside.

The actress went further to point out that every kind of mask is useable, provided it covers your nose and mouth.

Sharing on Twitter, the actress wrote in part: “All mask na mask… Sleeping mask, nose mask, mouth mask, face mask… just sha mask up in this season…”

See Her Post Here: