“All These Are Strange”, Fani-Kayode Reacts To Happenings In APC

Former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described as strange recent happenings in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation said this while reacting to the exit of Godwin Obaseki, Edo state governor from the party following his disqualification to from the primary election in the state.

Also the appointment of Abiola Ajimobi as acting National chairman of the APC, following a decision of the court of appeal to uphold the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

While unconfirmed reports claim that Ajimobi is in critical condition from covid-19 complications, a statement by the party on Tuesday night announced the former Oyo state governor as it’s acting chairman.

Perplexed by the recent turn of things, Fani-Kayode wrote via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon thus: On the day that Obaseki leaves @OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman, ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction.