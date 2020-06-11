Amazing Ways To Silence Your Generator

Are you tired of that blaring noise of your generator? Is it causing a lot of nuisance and you cannot just keep bearing the despair of the noise?

I know how much it disturbs, but I wish you could get rid of the generator entirely but the epileptic nature of power supply here would not allow you to do that.

So the best way is to manage it. The great news is that there are actually simple ways to muffle the sound of your generator so that the noise and disturbance will be less.

I would invite you now to join me as we both explore these 5 amazing ways to silence your inverter generator for home use.

Five Ways You Can Silence Your Generator

Use a Generator Silencer or Muffler

One of the best ways you can muffle the sound of your generator is by using a device called the silencer or sound muffler. It is more commonly used on cars but you can also get the ones for generators.

This device is fitted on the exhaust pipe of the generator to absorb the noise coming from the machine. They radically reduce noise, and they can be inexpensive even though.

It can be wise of you to learn how to make your own silencer at home, but it takes some technical steps. If you make a faulty silencer or sound muffler, it can explode and shatter your generator parts.

2. Use a Sound Deflector

A sound deflector is simply a device you can use to turn the path of a sound. With a sound deflector, you can divert the noise from your generator away. So if you want to silence your generator, you can use a sound deflector.

You should note that the sound deflector does not silence the generator. It only redirects the sound, to allow better quietness and peace. And you can make your own sound deflector.

To make a sound deflector, get some plywood boards that are slightly taller than the generator. Place the boards around the generator, letting them lean on the body of the generator. These boards will not allow the sound to pass through, but channel them to the ground.

3. Put Your Generator in an Enclosure

The simplest way to silence your generator is to place it in an enclosure. This is more like getting a “generator house” for it. This enclosure serves as a sound barrier.

If you cannot build a small house away from your living house, you can take the alternative which is constructing and box-like closure for the generator. To build the box is simple, cheaper, and consumes lesser time.

Take measurements of the generator and allow it some reasonable allowance of about a foot or two around. Make a wooden box with the measure you have taken providing it a roof and a sort of door, to allow proper ventilation and maintenance.

4. Turn the Exhaust Pipe Vertical

There is a strong correlation between the position of a generator’s vent and the amount of sound pollution it produces. The conventional generator exhaust pipe is position horizontally and this makes the generators produce more noise.

This is why: when the vent is positioned horizontally, the air blows the sound that comes out of the vent sideways, thereby making it easier for the sound to cause immediate noise.

But if on the other hand the vent is positioned vertically, the air would as well take the sound upwards. This way, the noise will be lesser. So what you need to do — if the vent is not originally placed vertically — is to attach a metallic pipe to the vent, and channel it upwards.

5. Use the Water Bucket Trick

Interesting right?

But this is actually one of the tricks you can play on your generator to get its sound away. The science is simple although the practice can get complicated at times.

To use this method, attach a hose to the exhaust pipe of your generator and channel the other end into a bucket of water. It is that simple. The point is that sounds get muffled underwater. Remember how everything sounds when you are underwater? Dim!

Of course, it can be complicated sometimes as I stated earlier because if you are not careful, the water could flow into the generator and damage some parts. To ensure this does not happen, place the generator on higher ground such that the hose slants from the generator into the bucket of water.

The Bottom Line

The point is that the gaseous emission of a generator is a big challenge already. So when it is coupled with noise pollution, it becomes an absolute nuisance.

But you do not have to bother much since with these 5 ways to silence your generator, you can solve the noise problem posed by generators.