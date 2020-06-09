American Rapper, Cardi B Tells Ladies To Embrace Natural Hair

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has sent out a message to her fans and followers over hair problems.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as she advised ladies on how to treat their hair better.

Cardi is known for challenging and empowering women to be better versions of themselves in what they do.

READ ALSO – Cardi B Claps Back At Nigerian Man Who Asked Her Dumb Question

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote: “The end results of all that shit I put on my hair earlier. Treat your hair ladies… and don’t let a nikka tell you shit bout wearing wigs… It helps with hair growth ALOT”

See Her Post Here: