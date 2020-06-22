American Rapper, DaBaby Listening To Nigerian Igbo Gospel Song (Video)

Popular American rapper, DaBaby has shared a video of himself celebrating Father’s Day with his child on social media.

The rapper, however, caught the attention of his American and Nigerian fans after it was noticed that the background music was an Igbo gospel song.

The rapper, had earlier pointed out how much he is fascinated by the Igbo culture in Nigeria as he had been seen in an Igbo attire for a wedding of one of his friends in 2019.

Watch The Video Here: