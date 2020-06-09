Angry Residents Protest Insecurity In Katsina, Burn Buhari’s Billboard

Angry protesters in Yantumaki town, Danmusa local government area of Katsina state were seen burning a billboard of President Muhammadu Buhari and logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The residents took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the insecurities in their communities.

The Kaduna state government had entered a peace agreement with the bandits but pulled out of the deal following several attacks on the communities in recent times by gunmen.

The protesting residents reportedly barricaded the Katsina/Kankara major highway and blocked the road leading to the town.

Read Also: Bandits Defile Lockdown; Attack Villages In Katsina

According to the report, the kidnap of one Mansir Yusuf and his daughter by bandits around 1 am on Tuesday led to the protest.