Angry Twitter Users Drag God; Accuse Almighty Of Watching Atrocities Wreck The World

In light of the many reported social issues as it concerns rape and some social injustices, a few Nigerians on social media have pointed fingers at God with the #DraggingGod.

In the wake of the rape allegation that led to the death of UNIBEN student, Uwa, many Twitter users have blamed God for creating men that grow on to rape women.

A trend like this, of course, will have several sides as some were of the opinion that God is not to be blamed.

Others were of the opinion that people dragging God are only focusing on the ‘Christian God’ as the trend has opened a whole lot of discussion on the microblogging platform.

See Posts Here:

The fool says in his heart, ‘ There is no God’.” The verse in fact occurs in two passages in the book of Psalms 14:1 and 53:1, So y'all #draggingGod are fools!! End of story!!!! pic.twitter.com/J5qJTU7zCx — IMO brezzident🍑🍑 (@__Dorah) June 1, 2020

Lmao 😂,, #draggingGod ? Who do we blame for these nonsense again ?? Buhari ? — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) June 1, 2020

😭 You are #DraggingGod for not dealing with the Rapist at the spot to save the Victim.

How about the countless times you sin against him? 😟 Qadar is one of the aspects of aqidah. Muslims believe that the divine destiny is when God wrote down in the Preserved of al-lawh mahfooz — X A R A H 💜🍫🌷 (@XahraBKumbo) June 1, 2020