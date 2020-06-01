Angry Twitter Users Drag God; Accuse Almighty Of Watching Atrocities Wreck The World

Rape and Murder Victim, Uwa

In light of the many reported social issues as it concerns rape and some social injustices, a few Nigerians on social media have pointed fingers at God with the #DraggingGod.

In the wake of the rape allegation that led to the death of UNIBEN student, Uwa, many Twitter users have blamed God for creating men that grow on to rape women.

A trend like this, of course, will have several sides as some were of the opinion that God is not to be blamed.

Others were of the opinion that people dragging God are only focusing on the ‘Christian God’ as the trend has opened a whole lot of discussion on the microblogging platform.

See Posts Here:

 

