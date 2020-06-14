Another Student Reportedly Raped, Killed In Oyo (Photo)

Another student, Grace Oshiagwu, has reportedly been raped and murdered in a church mission building at Idi-Ori, Sasa-Ojoo in the same Akinyele LGA, Ibadan, Oyo State, where the two previous incidents happened over the last two weeks.

The 21-year-old National Diploma student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, was hacked to death on Saturday by yet-to-be-identified persons.

This brings to three, the number of ladies that have been killed in a similar situation in the area.

Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa were other ladies who met the same fate in the past two weeks. The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, has now asked members of the public to assist with information to track those behind the killings in recent weeks.