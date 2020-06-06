Anthony Joshua Joins Black Lives Matter Protest On Crutches (Photos)

Unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was on Saturday spotted hobbling on crutches as he joined the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest.

During the protest which held in Watford, the Nigerian born British fighter addressed those gathered over a microphone while sharing that he sustained the injury during a recent training.

His spokesman also confirmed that that the injury is not serious.

He said: ‘Anthony felt a slight twinge in his knee whilst training. The brace Is a precautionary measure on the advice of physios. It will be further checked by his doctors but there is no immediate concern.’

Photo below: