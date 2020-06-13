Anti-Graft Fight: Over N800b Has Been Recovered — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that over N800 billion looted funds have been recovered in the country’s fight against corruption.

President Buhari said this on Friday in his Democracy Day speech, adding that the anti-corruption agencies have also secured more than 1400 convictions.

He said the recovered sums are being “ploughed into development and infrastructure projects.”

Read Also: Release My Aides From Detention, Aisha Buhari Tells IGP Adamu

He stated that government has “continued to implement accountability and transparent policies through the Open Government Partnership and the transparency portal on financial transactions,” while also strengthening auditing and accountability mechanisms to ensure that “rules and regulations are followed strictly.”

Buhari noted also said that Nigeria’s economy was already making steady progress until the COVID-19 pandemic set in and disrupted the gains.