‘Anything I Say About Davido Or Tacha Should Be Considered As News’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that people should start respecting her opinion and her work.

The journalist made this statement during an Instagram live chat with ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem.

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi recently opened up about her rape experience and she revealed the reason she didn’t report the person.

During a recent live broadcast, Olunloyo said anything she says about anyone, including singer, Davido or reality star, Tacha, should be considered as news and not dragging.

