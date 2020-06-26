APC Crisis: Melaye Releases New Song For Oshiomhole

The former member representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye has come out to mock the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the dissolution of the national working committee of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The controversial ex-lawmaker while reacting via his official Twitter handle said he and former Senate president Bukola Saraki are still waiting for their retirement letter from the ‘disgraced former chairman.’ – a reminder of the threat they received from the former Edo state governor.

Melaye then went ahead to diss the embattled former chairman via a song he shared.

He tweeted, “Why did Buhari, APC take Oshiomole to Golgotha? Meanwhile, myself and Sen Saraki are waiting for our retirement letter from the disgraced former chairman.”