Archbishop Duncan-Williams Reacts To Obscene Videos Of His Son On Social Media

The General Overseer of Action Chapel International in Ghana, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has reacted to the obscene videos of his youngest son, Daniel Duncan-Williams on social media.

Earlier in the week, Daniel, who has also been pursuing a music career under the name Dee Wills, took to his twitter account to share erotic videos on his timeline.

One of the videos captures the moment the rapper could be seen getting intimate with two girls in a swimming pool.

The young man also shared another video in which he was seen oiling his manhood.

An uncensored video also shows the moment the young rapper who is based in the US took down his underwear and began to twerk for the camera.

Reacting to the obscene videos, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, a spokesperson for the family stated that Daniel has been battling with the acute bipolar disease for the past six years.

Read the full statement below:

“Mental Health: Toll, Tragedies and Hope

The significance of psychological health has become very personal to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his family. Six years ago, Archbishop’s son, Daniel Duncan-Williams, was diagnosed with acute bipolar disease. Through the family, Daniel has undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalizations, yet he still experiences relapses when he does not continue on his prescribed medication.

His outbursts on social media and elsewhere should not be media fodder or click-bait; We acknowledge that the obscenities are abhorrent but understand that he has a serious illness. Daniel is not of himself and he has never been in prison.

Historically, many mega pastors have all had to deal with their personal family challenges in the public eye and in this same vein, we also ask you to separate “who a person is from their mistakes”. We love Daniel, and we believe God’s mercy turns what was meant for evil to good, for them that love the lord and are called according to his purpose. Daniel also continues to be covered and supported spiritually with intense and consistent prayers.

The Archbishop has prayed all over the world for nations, leaders, pastors, families, mothers and lay people and at this time, he asks that you join in prayer for Danny and the family. We are believing, with God on our side, that Daniel will come out of this stronger and with a testimony to the glory of God.

The Archbishop says “this is a test of his faith. In his own words; “I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please pray for us…. “Love covers a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8

The Archbishop and his family continue to stand firm in their faith believing God for Daniel’s full deliverance, healing and restoration. We ask that you please respect their privacy as they navigate through this trying time.

Psalms 3:3. But thou, O Lord, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.

Bishop Ebenezer Obodai”

Spokesperson for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and family