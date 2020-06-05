Aso Rock Presidential Villa Gutted By Fire

There was a fire incident at Aso Rock, the Nigerian Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

A Daily Trust report quoted the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, as describing the incident as minor.

Shehu attributed the fire incident to an electrical spark, the paper said.

It quoted the presidential aide as saying that the incident was recorded Thursday afternoon at a store near the State House Chapel in the Presidential Villa.

He was quoted as saying: “The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises.”

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded,” the presidential spokesman added.