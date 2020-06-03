Atiku Calls Uwaila Omozuwa Family; Calls For Review Of Rape Laws

By
Verity Awala
-
The deceased simply identified as Uwa
The deceased simply identified as Uwa

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar put a call across to the family of Uwa Omozuwa, the Uniben undergraduate who died after suffering series of injuries from suspected rapists.

Atiku revealed via his official Twitter handle that he condoled with the deceased family over the phone.

Read Also#JusticeForBarakat: 100L Female Undergraduate Gang-Raped, Murdered In Ibadan

He then canvassed for a review of the laws on rape in the country to  prevent further occurrence.

He tweeted,

I just spoke to the family of the late Uwa Omozuwa. I expressed my deepest condolences over her rape and murder. I feel their anguish. Sadly, rape is now a pandemic in our country.

It is time we reviewed the laws on rape to ensure that there are no escape routes in the investigation, prosecution, conviction and adequate punishment for this heinous crime. -AA

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here