Atiku Welcomes Obaseki To PDP

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the now trending news that the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) by sending him a congratulatory message via his official Twitter handle.

Atiku in his message bragged that the embattled governor is joining a repositioned PDP that promotes good governance for the benefit of Nigerians.

He tweeted,

Congratulations, @GovernorObaseki on joining our party, @OfficialPDPNig—the truly people’s party. I am confident that the people of Edo State will be the better for it. You are indeed coming aboard a repositioned PDP that promotes good governance for the benefit of Nigerians. -AA