Baby Dies After Falling From Hospital’s Top Floor In Abuja

Tragedy struck at Garki general hospital on Sunday as a 3-months old baby died after falling from the first floor of the hospital.

Speaking with newsmen after the terrible incident, a security guard at the hospital narrated thus:

“A woman along with two others were on the top floor, rushing to the emergency ward, when the baby she was carrying, slipped from her grip and fell to the ground floor. The baby’s neck got broken in the process and died.”

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Adamu Onu, refused to give details of what happened when he was contacted for comment.

When asked if the matter was reported to the police, the MD said patients were entitled to their privacy and he would not divulge any information to this newspaper.

He said, “An incident happened in the hospital but it is not something I will like to divulge for the patient confidentiality reasons. I cannot go beyond what I am telling you at the moment. I cannot say anything beyond what I have said.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Anjuguri Manza, said he had not heard about the report, adding that it was likely that no report was lodged in any police station.

“I don’t think this case has been reported to the police. Ask the hospital if they reported the matter to the nearest police station,” Manza said.

