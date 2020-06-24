BBNaija Cee-C’s Car Reportedly Suffers Brake Failure In Enugu (Video)

2018 BBNaija first runner-up, Cynthia Nwadioha, also known as Cee-C, allegedly got involved in an auto accident in Enugu State.

According to a Twitter user, who shared the video of the incident, the reality TV star’s car failed brake around New Haven, Enugu state.

Cee-C has reportedly been in the state since the lockdown began and the video captures the moment she could be seen rushing out of the car in the middle of the road.

Passers-by and eyewitnesses could be also seen trying to profer solution to the situation.

The entrepreneur fell almost immediately on the ground by trying to get back into the car.

It was also alleged that she accidentally hit someone.

Reacting to the report, another web user reached out to the reality TV star’s brother, Michael Nwadiora and he said that his sister is fine and it was nothing serious.

