BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Day 10: Mercy, Tacha Confront Each Other (Video)

During the latest episode of the BBNaija reunion show, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decided to bring together the most talked about housemates, Mercy and Tacha.

This was done so the duo could sort out their differences and make peace with each other.

Speaking about their fall-out, Mercy said “in real life” she and her colleague, Tacha are cool but the latter was being hostile towards her on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha got disqualified as a result of her fight with Mercy.

Tacha revealed the both of them were cool before the incident as she had even congratulated Mercy on securing immunity while they were both in the bathroom.

Things, however, got heated after Cindy blew a careless statement she made out of proportion.

Tacha also admitted to letting her agitation from being up for possible eviction for the umpteenth time and at such a critical time in the game get to her.

In her words;

“Being in a confined space for that long makes you lose your mind, there was a lot of pressure and that’s possibly what led to the fight…”

Tacha also denied ever shading Mercy on social media as she stated that her accounts are being managed by her publicist.

Mercy brought popular record label boss, Ubi Franklin, into the picture, saying she felt he tried to rope her into what she assumed was a sham makeup between her and Tacha.

The 2019 BBNaija winner also said she wants to have a discussion/reconciliation with Tacha away from the camera and have a heart-to-heart talk so she knows the latter’s intention to make peace is true.

Tacha said she is willing to give it a try as she would love to friends with her.

Watch the videos below: