BBNaija Star, Gifty Powers Drags Musicians Who Keep Many Boys In Their Houses

Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has taken to her Insta-story to drag musicians living in the same house with their crew members.

The single mum of one frowned upon their lifestyle choice as she stated that “for a whole country to live with you in the same house is ugly abeg”.

Gifty Powers went on to list the disadvantages that comes with the musicians’ living situation.

“No privacy. No bedroom talks.No sex in the kitchen or garage or toilet or laundry room… ahn ahn kilode naa”She noted.

The BBNaija star went on to lambast ladies ‘who date men with no future’.

See her full post below: