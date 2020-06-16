BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Openly Declares His Love For Mercy Eke

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema is head over heels for his girlfriend, Mercy Eke as he has taken to his Twitter page to profess his love for her.

Information Nigeria recalls Eke recently said she felt disrespected by her man and colleague, Tacha during the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reunion show.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday, Ike publicly declared and reaffirmed his love for his girlfriend.

The model tweeted;

“Mercy I love you. Definitely A Major Blessing

#IkeIsBlessed”

See his full post below: