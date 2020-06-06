BBNaija’s BamBam Celebrates Teddy A On His Birthday (Video)

Reality star, Teddy A is celebrating his birthday today and BamBam, his wife is living for the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Bam shared a video of Teddy carrying their baby as she said her wishes to her husband.

In the video, Teddy was seen calming the baby as he was filmed unknowingly.

READ ALSO – Alleged Black-Eye: Teddy A, BamBam Dismiss Domestic Violence Rumour

Sharing on Instagram, the reality star wrote in part: “Happy birthday honey. You are sweet, you’re kind you’re mischievous, naughty, generous my greatest support system and my lover… words fail me in describing how awesome a human being you are…”

Watch The Video Here:

instagram.com/p/CBEo_JehVGt/