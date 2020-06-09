BBNaija’s Ella Weeps As Venita Insists She lied About Her Mother’s Health

Popular Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure described her fellow housemate, Victoria Ella Nnabuchi as deceitful during the Big Brother Naija Reunion show on Monday.

According to the single mum of two, she feels the singer might have lied about her mother’s health condition and the whole thing seemed sketchy.

Venita claimed Ella pulled a publicity stunt as she was fond of collecting money from her as well as other housemates and she felt disappointed when she reached out to the public to ask for help for her ailing mother.

Information Nigeria recalls Ella made a video in which she cried out, saying her mother needed the sum of N600k for an operation.

Venita explained that she was surprised when she saw Ella had posted a glamed up photo of herself on social media the next day and did not update them on what happened next.

Hence, the actress said that the singer is very deceitful, probably has bipolar disorder as well as 5 personalities.

Mercy also asked Ella if she takes drugs and she uses her resources to buy them.

In response to this, Ella said she has been putting her resources into her music before she broke down in tears and walked out as almost all the housemates started accusing her of being deceitful.

Eventually, when she came back, she apologized for making them feel like she used the money on something else.

Watch the video below:

Ella: Am trying to build a better life for myself.. Every resources have made right now am putting it in my Music! Am not crying cos am weak!!!!!! #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/shi8jNlo31 — MaryJane! (@sundarata1) June 8, 2020

Venita held nothing back… she went all out to say what the other housemates had on Ella. #BBNPepperDemReunion pic.twitter.com/YQ3l11GuQY — Uchendu, C.L. (@ChukwuebukaUch4) June 8, 2020