BBNaija’s Joe Speaks On Fame And Its Headache (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Joe has spoken on what fame brought into his life.

Joe, in his recent post, wrote that his life has been threatened and that his fame has attracted lots of hate and love.

The 26-year-old self-proclaimed ‘trouble maker’ is also feared for his moustache.

He wrote; ”My life has been threatened by humans over trivialities. My fame and personality attracted so much love and so much hate.

Joe also shared that threats to cut off my moustache is also in the queue.

