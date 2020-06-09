‘Be Careful What You Say When Your Are Angry’, Korede Bello Cautions Fans

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Korede Bello has opened up on anger-related issues.

The singer, speaking from personal experiences pointed out that he has learnt how to react when the ‘spirit of anger’ comes knocking.

Korede made this known on his Twitter account, as he advised his fans on not letting anger get the better of them.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “personal experience has taught me that whenever the spirit of anger comes it usually comes with an aura of destruction…”

See His Post Here: